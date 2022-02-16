Jimmy Kimmel Has A Scorching Answer To Eric Trump’s Question On Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “terrible kids” are “desperately trying to protect the golden goose” as multiple scandals escalate.

Earlier this week, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former first family’s business amid an ongoing fraud probe in New York.

“There’s nothing more depressing than getting dumped by your accountant during tax season,” Kimmel said. “It’s like getting divorced on Christmas Eve.”

Kimmel then spotted Eric Trump on Fox News demanding that New York prosecutors go after former secretary of state Hillary Clinton instead.

“Where are these prosecutors? Where is the DA?” Eric Trump asked.

Kimmel was ready with an answer.

“If you wanna know where the prosecutors are, the answer is gathering evidence against your grifter father,” he said. “That’s where they are.”