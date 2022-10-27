Jimmy Kimmel Gives Eric Trump A Scathing Reminder About 'Daddy's Lawyers'

Jimmy Kimmel has an offer for Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, but it’s probably not one he’ll ever have a chance to accept.

Over the weekend, Eric Trump told a rally crowd that his father had been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by Trump supporters.

“Who wants to pop a beer, make some popcorn and watch Donald Trump talk about election fraud in the United States of America?” he asked.

Kimmel raised his hand.

“I do, too! I would like to see that,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said of the notion of listening to Trump answer questions while under oath. “But Daddy’s lawyers definitely don’t want them. They want him to be quiet so he doesn’t go to jail and you don’t have to work at a car wash for the rest of your life.”