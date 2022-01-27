Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Eric Trump’s Desperate Attempt To Get His Father’s Attention

Jimmy Kimmel offered a backhanded compliment to former President Donald Trump and his family.

“In some ways, you really have to hand it to this family,” Kimmel said. “Because what they say is in no way affected by what’s true.”

Kimmel pointed to a widely mocked clip of Eric Trump on Fox News ― or as Kimmel put it: “It’s the closest he can get to a Zoom with his dad.”

Eric Trump attempted to boast about his father’s work ethic, claiming he “sat there 24 hours a day and fought for the United States’ best interest.”

“Well, I agree with the ‘sat there 24 hours a day’ part,” Kimmel allowed.