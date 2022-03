Jimmy Kimmel spotted a verbal habit by Eric Trump during a Fox News appearance earlier this week: constant references to his father, Donald Trump.

Kimmel played a supercut of the ex-president’s son using the phrase “my father” about a dozen times during his interview with Sean Hannity.

Advertisement

“There he is,” Kimmel said at the end of the clip. “The most un-hugged son of all time. Not even Jesus talked about his father that much.”