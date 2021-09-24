Jimmy Kimmel's Fake TikTok Challenge Spurs Woman Into Eyebrow-Raising Stunt

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday coaxed a gullible public into performing fake TikTok challenges on Hollywood Boulevard. (Watch the video below.)

Unlike the real “devious licks” challenge currently provoking schoolkids to vandalize, at least the faux challenges seemed legal. Some were pretty funny, too. Kudos to the person on Kimmel’s writing team who thought of persuading some guy to give himself a wedgie.

But one prank may gave gone too far. A woman was fooled into taking the “shave an eyebrow” challenge. Her reaction when she was told that the challenge wasn’t real appeared less than amused.