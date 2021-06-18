These patriarchs need to pay a little more attention.

In a survey ahead of Father’s Day to test the stereotype that dads don’t know much about their kids, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” gave some men a “pop quiz” on Thursday. (Watch it below.)

It didn’t go well. Parents couldn’t name their child’s birthday, middle name and more.

“Thank you very much for making me look stupid,” one humbled dad said.

“I think you did that all on your own, big fella,” Kimmel replied.