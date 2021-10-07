Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices.

Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined the vaccination effort for all but two days over the last six months.

Advertisement

“The two days they didn’t undermine it were the days they took off to go get the vaccine,” Kimmel said. “They scoff at the vaccine, they’re always making fun of people wearing masks, which is especially nuts because everyone, if you go around the Fox News building, you would see that pretty much everybody is wearing a mask.”

Kimmel had the video footage to prove it.