Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Fox News Hypocrites' Who Are Upset About His Biden Interview

Jimmy Kimmel’s got a scathing reminder for the Fox News personalities who are outraged that President Joe Biden isn’t sitting down with a serious journalist during his visit to the West Coast.

Ahead of Biden’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” pundits at the network griped that it would be a “softball” interview, that it was inappropriate for the president to appear on the comedy show and that Kimmel was a “left-wing activist,” among other complaints.

As the comedian noted, former President Donald Trump was often afforded that treatment by actual newspeople on Fox News during his presidency.

“A president needs to be held accountable. You can’t just hide from people who criticize you. A president needs to get in the box and take the heat and feel the tough questions from real, hard-hitting journalists like these,” Kimmel said.

He then aired a supercut of the “Fox News hypocrites” with their hardest-hitting questions for the former president: