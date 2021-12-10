Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox News For Spinning Christmas Tree Fire Into A 'Hate Crime'

Fox News lost its “All American” Christmas tree to a fire, and it really wants everyone to know about it.

Jimmy Kimmel ridiculed the conservative network Thursday over its breathless coverage after the 50-foot-tall tree outside its Manhattan headquarters was set ablaze.

Advertisement

Police have not ascribed a motive to the suspected arsonist, 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha, who was released without bail after being arrested on charges including arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Nonetheless, for more than 36 hours after the incident, the network’s hosts and pundits dedicated considerable airtime to railing against it as an example of rising crime and lawlessness, calling it an “attack on Christianity” and a “hate crime.”

“Fox desperately wants this to be a political thing.” Kimmel said on his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show Thursday.

He showed a clip of “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, who suggested the incident was a “hate crime” against Fox News.

Advertisement

“You can’t commit a hate crime against a channel,” Kimmel said. “In the same way you can’t shoplift at Etsy. It’s impossible, really.”

“They must not have anything to talk about at Fox this week because they really went to town on this ‘we have been victimized’ jag.”