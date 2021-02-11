Jimmy Kimmel Has 1 Damning Question For Fox News Over Trump Impeachment

Jimmy Kimmel called Wednesday’s impeachment developments “gripping” as the House managers of the case against former President Donald Trump showed footage of how close the Trump-supporting insurrectionists came to lawmakers.

“I have no idea how you can watch that and vote for anything other than guilty as charged,” Kimmel said. “Trump should’ve been removed from office that day.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that nearly every network carried the proceedings, but one notably bailed when things got intense.

“This trial was aired live on ABC, NBC, CNN, CBS ― the only channel that cut away was Fox News,” he said, then asked rhetorically: “Gee, I wonder why?”

Fox News carried some of the impeachment trial then abruptly stopped during the broadcast of shocking video of the crowd that sacked the U.S. Capitol. One host even dismissed the footage as “political theater.”

Prior to the riot, Fox News and Fox Business gave airtime to those who helped spread Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. And since the insurrection, most of the network’s voices have continued to defend the former president.

See Kimmel’s full monologue below: