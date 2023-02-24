What's Hot

Massive Rockfall At Yosemite's Iconic El Capitan Caught On Camera

Florida Students Stage Walkout Over DeSantis' Anti-Trans, Anti-Diversity Policies

Trump Can Be Deposed In Lawsuits By Ex-FBI Officials, Judge Rules

Video Footage Released Of Police Fatally Shooting Black Teen In Mississippi

Paris Hilton Says Her Mom Didn't Know About Her Son Until He Was Over A Week Old

Florida Woman Seeks Jail Release On Behalf Of Illegally Detained Fetus

Pink Reveals Madonna Wanted Her For Iconic VMA Kiss But 'Doesn't Like' Her Now

First GOP Presidential Primary Debate Announced

An Experiment In Colorado Will Put Doomsday Fears To The Test

China Calls For Russia-Ukraine Cease-Fire, Peace Talks

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years For Rape, Sexual Assault

Amanda Seyfriend Recalls Who Almost Played Karen In 'Mean Girls' Instead Of Her

EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox NewsJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Fox News With Epic Supercut Of ‘Embarrassing’ Obsession

The late-night host mocks the right-wing network for another meaningless meltdown.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel says Fox News must be looking for a distraction after newly released court documents revealed that the network knew it was lying to viewers by repeating Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

“Whenever they get cornered, they turn to an old friend to distract: Artificial outrage,” Kimmel said. “First it was the green M&M, then it was the gender-neutral Mr. Potato Head, and now the latest threat to America is disabled-friendly Legos.”

The right-wing network is very angry that the Lego Friends line will include characters with disabilities.

Kimmel told them to just chill already.

“Guys, here’s an idea: Instead of constantly bitching about these products, make your own things,” he said. “Make your own homophobic potato dudes, or your angry white guy breakfast cereals, little plastic bricks to build a wall around a sombrero, do whatever you want ― because I have some Fox News for you: You’re embarrassing yourselves.”

Then he played a supercut video of Fox News and Fox Business hosts and guests griping about things going woke.

Check it out in the Thursday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community