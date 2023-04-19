Jimmy Kimmel Busts 'Shameless' Fox News For Already Lying About Their Lies

Jimmy Kimmel said “it’s going to take a lot of reverse mortgage ads” for Fox News to pay the $787 million settlement in the defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

Kimmel couldn’t get over a Fox News statement insisting that the settlement “reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

“They’re already lying in their statement about lying,” he said. “It’s shameless!”

Kimmel also called out Dominion for settling, which means Fox can go right back at it.

“The liars who knowingly misled their oatmeal-brained viewers and seriously damaged our democracy don’t have to say anything about it at all ― no apologies, no testimony,” he lamented. “They can go right back to sodomizing the country while Dominion and their lawyers go shopping for yachts.”