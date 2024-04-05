EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox NewsJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Nails Fox News For Its Most Shameless Trump Propaganda Yet

The late-night host mocked the right-wing network for a brazen claim about the ex-president.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday spotted a head-spinning moment on Fox News in which one of the network’s commentators made a bizarre claim about Donald Trump’s push to sell $59.99 Bibles.

“President Trump selling a Bible is kind of a regular guy thing to be doing,” Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said with a straight face. “This is what Trump does. It takes him into people’s kitchens, into their living rooms, while the left is sitting up on the highest mountain in the world looking down on all of the hoi polloi.”

Kimmel was standing by with a fact-check about the former president.

“He literally lives in a tower looking down on the hoi polloi,” Kimmel said. “Literally.”

Kimmel was referring to Trump’s longtime penthouse atop Trump Tower in New York, which he lived in for decades prior to switching his primary residence to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and still owns.

“Nice work, Tammy,” Kimmel cracked. “Usually when you spin this hard it messes up your blowout, but your hair looks great.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

