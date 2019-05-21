Jimmy Kimmel Turns 'Full House' Into 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff With Jaime Lannister

Jimmy Kimmel shared an “exclusive first look” at a new “Game of Thrones” spinoff that’s in the works at HBO starring Jaime Lannister as Uncle Jaime titled “Full House Lannister.”

“There are said to be at least three ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff shows in the works. HBO has been very secretive on the subject, but last night they released an exclusive first look at one of them which revives a beloved character we thought was gone, giving him new life, and a new TV family,” said Kimmel before airing the entirely fake TV show snippet.

The show features Bob Saget as Danny and Dave Coulier as Joey — their characters from the original “Full House” — and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister.

Coster-Waldau brings to the table his full Lannister garb, including his sword and golden false hand.

After “helping” Danny and Joey open a pickle jar, things get emotional in the clip when Jaime tells Danny that he’s been fighting with his sister. (For those of you out of the “Game of Thrones” loop, Jaime and his sister Cersei are, uh, close.)

Danny tells him to “work this out” with his sister, before Jaime says that he got her pregnant again.

“Well, uh, good talk, man,” says Danny in response before Joey steps in.

Jaime references Joey’s catchphrase and tells him, “I know, I know, cut it out.”

“No, I was gonna say, quit fucking your sister,” says Joey.

You can watch the entire wild clip above.