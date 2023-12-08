Jimmy Kimmel Pulls Epic Prank On George Santos With Some 'Ridiculous' Cameo Requests

Jimmy Kimmel mocked former Rep. George Santos using a series of made-up stories after the ousted congressman began a new Cameo gig offering personalized video messages for $500 per recording.
The serial liar – who initially set his asking price for videos at $75 a pop – has taken to the platform since his expulsion from the House and found “a path to making a living that dwarfs” his $174,000 salary as a congressman, according to Semafor.
Kimmel, on Thursday, deemed Santos’ newfound work a “dilemma.”
“On one hand, you hate to give money to a guy like George Santos but on the other, eh, pretty good chance he has your credit card information already,” he quipped.
Kimmel went on to reveal that he sent Santos a number of “ridiculous” requests on the platform to find out whether the ex-congressman would fall for the goofy asks.
Santos, in several Cameo videos, did just that.
“Hey Brenda, I wanted to congratulate you on successfully cloning your beloved schnauzer Adolf. I know it was a lot of trials and tribulations but you finally did it,” said Santos of a made-up story involving a doctor that “went through a lot of dogs in the trial runs.”
″Now you get to enjoy Adolf and be happy so give him a belly rub for me. Mwah.”
You can watch more of Kimmel’s Cameo prank beginning around the 7:25 mark in the clip below.