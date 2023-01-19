Jimmy Kimmel said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) just earned himself “a ticket straight to hell” over the latest revelations.

Santos, already busted in dozens of lies and facing calls to resign from within his own party, reportedly set up a fundraiser for a homeless disabled veteran’s sick dog, then took off with the money.

“He’s been accused of stealing from a dog,” Kimmel said. “He’s literally a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain at this point, and he’s in Congress.”

And the story only gets worse from there.