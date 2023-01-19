What's Hot

Court Asked To Void Verdict Against Ex-cop In Floyd's Murder

Flyers' Ivan Provorov Boycotts Pride Night Activities For Tired Reason

Trump Lashes Out At 'Gestapo' FBI Agents Who Searched His Mar-A-Lago Estate

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

'Monday Night Football' Alum Reveals She Had Miscarriage On Live TV

Kristi Noem Wants More States To Adopt Extreme Abortion Laws

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says 'Devastating' Criticism From Father Still Hurts

Indiana Man Charged After Son In Diapers Points Gun At People

Rob Gronkowski Wants To Fix Up Tom Brady With An Oscar Winner

Rapper Flo Rida Awarded $82.6 Million In Breach Of Contract Case

Speed Listed As Cause Of Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player, Staffer

Brian Walshe Googled ‘Best Ways To Dispose Of A Body’ After Wife Went Missing: DA

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelDogs George Santos

'A Ticket Straight To Hell': Jimmy Kimmel Reveals George Santos' Ugliest Stunt Yet

The late-night host shows how the lying lawmaker is "literally a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain" now.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) just earned himself “a ticket straight to hell” over the latest revelations.

Santos, already busted in dozens of lies and facing calls to resign from within his own party, reportedly set up a fundraiser for a homeless disabled veteran’s sick dog, then took off with the money.

“He’s been accused of stealing from a dog,” Kimmel said. “He’s literally a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain at this point, and he’s in Congress.”

And the story only gets worse from there.

Check it out in Kimmel’s Wednesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community