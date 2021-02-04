“Poor Rudy Giuliani was snubbed for his brilliant turn acting like he was just tucking in his shirt,” cracked Kimmel.

It was in reference to that hidden-camera scene in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in which former President Donald Trump’s lawyer put his hand down his pants while alone in a hotel room with actor Maria Bakalova.

Giuliani thought she was a journalist. The former New York mayor later claimed he was only tucking in his shirt.

The film itself, released days before the 2020 election, scored a nomination in the best musical/comedy movie category.

Its stars Sacha Baron Cohen (who played Borat) and Maria Bakalova (who portrayed Borat’s daughter, Tutar) earned nods for best actor and actress in a comedy/musical movie.

Baron Cohen on Wednesday joked about hiring Giuliani to represent him if he didn’t win. He is also nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Kimmel also in his monologue poked fun at Eric Trump’s latest bewildering defense of his father, the former president, and Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) response to QAnon-supporting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) conspiracy theories.

