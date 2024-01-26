EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Guillermo For Birthday And It Makes Him Truly Uncomfortable

The talk show host treated his friend to an outing that turned Guillermo into a cussing, anxious mess.
Jimmy Kimmel pranked sidekick Guillermo for his 53rd birthday with a mystery gift promising him he’d get “very high.” (Watch the video below.)

Guillermo guessed an encounter with Snoop Dogg, but he couldn’t have been more wrong. It was a parasailing trip off Long Beach, California, because Guillermo said back in December he’d always wanted to try it.

Not on this day he didn’t, it seemed.

While it’s possible the producers added some touches, such as Guillermo pulling out a flask and drinking before and during his adventure, his terror at going airborne with a parachute seemed genuine during the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment that aired Thursday.

He was a good sport but his constant cussing, screaming, eye-closing and occasional gibberish indicated he sure wasn’t enjoying it.

Getting dipped in the chilly Pacific in his dress clothes didn’t appear to thrill him either.

“Thank you ... for this f**cked-up birthday gift,” he said to Kimmel after landing safely.

Just to show there were no hard feelings, Guillermo added, “Love you.”

