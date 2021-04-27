Kimmel Red Carpet Bit Goes Delightfully Off The Rails With Sign-Language Farts

Jimmy Kimmel sidekick Guillermo had to make do with a socially distanced setting during Sunday night’s Oscars show.

But he still managed to have a blast.

When Paul Raci, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Sound of Metal” turned up, Guillermo asked him which sound of metal he liked best, ding or dong.

Raci delivered his answer in American Sign Language as he spoke.

“Well, I really like the sound of farting if you really want to know the truth,” he cracked.

Then, he taught Guillermo how sign farting:

Guillermo was delighted:

Later, Guillermo was only too happy to share his newfound skill with Oscar presenter Marlee Matlin, who in 1987 became the first ― and to date only ― deaf performer to win an Oscar when she picked up the Best Actress trophy for her role in “Children of a Lesser God.”

Check out Kimmel’s take on the Oscars as well as more red carpet moments with Guillermo in Monday night’s monologue: