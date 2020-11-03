ENTERTAINMENT

Parents Tell Their Kids They Ate All The Halloween Candy On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

The Halloween prank returned even though the host hadn't planned on it.

Even in the toughest of times, Jimmy Kimmel’s tradition of having parents pretend they ate all their kids’ Halloween candy endured. (Watch the clip below.)

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host had originally decided not to stage the annual prank “because kids have suffered enough.” But parents sent in entries anyway and Kimmel aired some of the best ones on Monday.

Reactions ranged from devastation to surprisingly political. You want Joe Biden to kick who in the face, kid?

