Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween Candy Prank Is Back, And Boy Are These Kids Pissed

It’s either one of Jimmy Kimmel’s best pranks or his meanest, depending on your perspective.

Every year, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host asks parents to tell their children they ate all the Halloween candy and film the kids’ reactions. As Kimmel noted, he’s been pulling this one off ― with the help of parents ― for almost a decade.

“Many of the disappointed kids from the first time we did it in 2011 have now blossomed to become fully grown disappointed adults,” he said.

The stunt usually leads to some screaming... some crying... the occasional threat... and even a tender moment or two. This year’s effort was no exception: