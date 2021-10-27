Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘COVID-Safe’ Halloween Costumes Contain A Real Treat For Dr. Fauci

Jimmy Kimmel came to the aid of children who want to go trick or treating this Halloween despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host unveiled a series of spoof costumes for parents who are “a little bit nervous about sending their kids door to door with the virus still out there.”

Advertisement

Kimmel’s “first and hopefully last ever COVID-safe costume pageant” featured “Quaranteen Wolf,” “PP E.T.” and the Purellaphant.

There was also an homage to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.