Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘COVID-Safe’ Halloween Costumes Contain A Real Treat For Dr. Fauci

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host held the "first and hopefully last ever COVID-safe costume pageant."
Jimmy Kimmel came to the aid of children who want to go trick or treating this Halloween despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host unveiled a series of spoof costumes for parents who are “a little bit nervous about sending their kids door to door with the virus still out there.”

Kimmel’s “first and hopefully last ever COVID-safe costume pageant” featured “Quaranteen Wolf,” “PP E.T.” and the Purellaphant.

There was also an homage to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Watch the video here:

