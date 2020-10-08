Trump Jr. — who Kimmel has feuded with on multiple previous occasions — had earlier told the conservative network’s “Fox & Friends” show that his father was at the weekend (amid his hospitalization for coronavirus treatment) “literally rushing to get me off the phone because he had calls he had to make and work he had to do for the American people.”

“It’s sort of amazing, some things never change,” Trump Jr. added. “He’s always been that way for his entire life.”

Kimmel doubted Trump Jr.’s spin on the short call.

“Oh, Don Jr. That’s not why he was rushing you off the phone,” said the comedian, before singing the chorus of the Harry Chapin song “Cat’s In The Cradle.”

“That is one of the saddest things I’ve heard on Fox News,” he then cracked.

Elsewhere in Kimmel’s monologue, the late-night host came up with a terrifying new role for the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s face during Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate with Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

He also exposed Trump’s meaningless boasts since March that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be available “very, very soon” with a cutting supercut.

Check out Kimmel’s monologue here: