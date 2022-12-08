Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back

It was a competitive field, but Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday selected Herschel Walker as the “dummy of the day.”

Noting that the Republican “will not be moving to Washington” after his defeat to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Senate runoff, Kimmel praised the victor for staying focused on his “primary message to Georgia voters, which was: ‘I am not Herschel Walker.’”

The burns didn’t stop there.

“With the election now behind him, Herschel says he will now focus on his true passion: having more kids than Nick Cannon,” Kimmel continued. “Herschel is already working on his next project, which is desperately trying to learn to sing ‘Baby Got Back’ while dressed like an acorn on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Herschel has decided to step away from the spotlight to spend more time denying allegations from his family.”

Herschel beat out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Sean Spicer for Kimmel’s title, after both of them blundered in their Pearl Harbor anniversary messages.