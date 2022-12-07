Jimmel Kimmel Takes Brutal Swipe At Herschel Walker's Sore Spot

“Walker spent the day making one final push, which is unusual for him,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “Usually, during the final push, he’s miles away from the hospital at a Waffle House telling a waitress she could be the one.”

The former NFL star’s Senate bid was marked by repeated scandals, including allegations he pressured two ex-partners to get abortions after getting them pregnant. Earlier in the campaign, it was revealed that he had fathered three other children he hadn’t previously mentioned, all with women he was not married to. The son Walker and his ex-wife shared, conservative influencer Christian Walker, has accused his father of being violent and abandoning them “to bang a bunch of women.”