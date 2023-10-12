Jimmy Kimmel Smokes House Republicans With 1 Scorching Dig At Speaker Race

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“So next, probably tomorrow, Scalise’s nomination goes to the House floor, so if you see white smoke coming from the Capitol Rotunda, it means they’ve either picked a new speaker or Lauren Boebert is vaping again,” quipped Kimmel in a nod to Boebert’s behavior at a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical.

Scalise beat Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in a closed-door vote among House Republicans Wednesday although he now looks for the votes needed in an election on the House floor to secure the speakership.

The Louisiana Republican would need 217 of the GOP’s 221 members in the House to vote for him on the House floor in order to secure a win.

Kimmel made light of House Republicans after they “took a break from fake-impeaching Joe Biden” to nominate Scalise as their McCarthy replacement.

“It’s still unclear, though, if he has enough votes to win the speakership because that would require Republicans to accept the results of an election and that’s really not their thing,” Kimmel joked.

