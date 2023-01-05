Jimmy Kimmel Grills 'Insurrection Apologists' For Fumbling House Speaker Votes

The late night host’s digs at Republicans come after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who hopes to become speaker and is backed by former President Donald Trump, failed to capture the majority following six votes over two days this week.

Advertisement

Kimmel joked that Republicans elected “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley as speaker before taking another Jan. 6-themed jab at the GOP during his show.

“Who would’ve guessed that a bunch of insurrection apologists would have trouble certifying a vote?” Kimmel asked.

Kimmel later went after McCarthy, who requires 218 votes to become speaker but has seen votes decrease in his favor since Tuesday.

“The last time a Kevin felt this abandoned in his house was in the movie ‘Home Alone,’” Kimmel joked.

Advertisement