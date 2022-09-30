Jimmy Kimmel Spots 'Shirtless Moron' Who Best Represents Trump Supporters

Jimmy Kimmel spotted an unforgettable image from Hurricane Ian ― and it’s not of the storm itself or even the damage it left behind.

It’s of a supporter of Donald Trump, using the storm to express his displeasure with President Joe Biden by waving a “Fuck Biden” flag in heavy winds.

Kimmel found it especially revealing.

“Down in Florida, Hurricane Ian appears to have a sense of humor,” Kimmel said. “I cannot think of a visual that better encapsulates what it’s like to be a Trump supporter than a shirtless moron using the power of Brandon to fight the wind.”