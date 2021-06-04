ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Asks People To ID Jill Biden And The Answers Are Doozies

Nope. It’s not Carole Baskin. Or Hillary Clinton.

Jimmy Kimmel’s crew tasked random people on the street with identifying first lady Jill Biden from a photo.

In the segment that aired Thursday in honor of Biden’s 70th birthday, one person thought the picture was of “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin.

Others suggested former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Jane Fonda or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) were in the frame.

“I wonder if people are paying any attention to anything that is going on at all,” mused Kimmel.

People did equally as badly on the show in February when asked to ID Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Watch the clip here:

Joe Biden Jimmy Kimmel Jill Biden Tiger King Carole Baskin