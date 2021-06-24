Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Surest Sign Yet That Trump Has Turned On Ivanka

“Trump’s inner circle is almost as small as his hands right now,” Kimmel cracked.

The former president’s constant gripe sessions about the 2020 election have led his daughter and son-in-law, both of whom served as White House advisers, to keep away from Mar-a-Lago this past spring, the news network reported.

“Trump has reportedly become so distant from Ivanka he’s started calling her Eric, which is really sad,” Kimmel said.

See his full Wednesday night monologue below: