Jimmy Kimmel Takes Jab At Dick Cheney In Monologue On Jan. 6

During a monologue that touched on the first Jan. 6 hearing, Jimmy Kimmel got in a dig at a Republican administration that came before Donald Trump’s.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host opened his Friday show with a response to the House select committee’s look at the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee centered its focus on events involving Trump and the people in his orbit. But Kimmel used the hearing as an opportunity to take a jab at a Dick Cheney, the former vice president to George W. Bush.

The comedian played a clip of the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), reading an email that a lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence had sent to an attorney who was assisting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Thanks to your bulls―t, we are under siege,” Cheney read aloud.

“Who could’ve ever guessed Dick Cheney’s daughter would be our last hope for democracy,” Kimmel joked.

Later in the monologue, Kimmel also mentioned the committee’s revelation that Republican lawmakers asked for pardons from Trump “for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”

″[It] is exactly the kind of thing innocent people do, they’re doing everything they can to slip around this.”