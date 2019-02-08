Comedy

You'll Never Unsee It: Jimmy Kimmel Finds Bezos 'Dick Pic' Hiding In Plain Sight

Late-night host says the Amazon CEO's pic is "much more graphic than I expected."
Jimmy Kimmel may have found the evidence hiding in plain sight.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday said American Media Inc., which publishes the tabloid National Enquirer, threatened to publish private photos including a “dick pic.”

Bezos instead shared the threatening emails.

“Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten,” wrote Bezos.

But Kimmel cracked that the real pic has been hiding in plain sight all along:

