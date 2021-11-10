Jimmy Kimmel Taunts ‘Idiot’ Jan. 6 Rioter Who Begged ‘Cult Leader’ Trump For Help

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the news that Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, who took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and then bragged she was “definitely not going to jail,” was sentenced to 60 days in prison this week.

Ryan flew to Washington on a private jet, yet begged for donations via PayPal afterward, claiming those who gave her money would be “blessed beyond measure.”

“Yes, I believe it was the Apostle Matthew who said, ‘Blessed are those who pay legal fees for idiots for they shall be screwed out of 20 bucks,’” Kimmel said.

Ryan wasn’t just seeking money, though.

“Not only did Jenna ask for financial support, she want on the local news to beg her cult leader for help, too,” Kimmel added then rolled footage of her pleading for a pardon and insisting she had only done what Trump asked.

“Right, I sent money, I drank bleach, I did everything this man asked of me,” Kimmel mocked. “And this is the thanks I get?”

Ryan is scheduled to report to prison in January.

“If you live in North Texas and you’re looking to buy a house from Jenna Ryan, act quick because the open house is about to close,” Kimmel advised.