Jimmy Kimmel Nails Biden's 'Unusual Challenge' Against Trump In Debate

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was “terrible.” But perhaps he figured that would be the case, given the obstacles the Democratic nominee faced against the incumbent. (See the monologue below.)

“Biden faced an unusual challenge, which is how do you debate a pathological liar?” Kimmel said on his show. “It’s like debating a parrot. You can make whatever point you want, but you know the parrot is just gonna say the same four things it knows and then maybe take a dump on The New York Times.”

Kimmel launched several other zingers that ― unlike arguments during the debate ― landed without interruption.

The comedian also lasered in on Trump’s steamrolling of the Fox News debate moderator with a dig mentioning the president’s second-oldest son: “Trump treated Chris Wallace like he was Eric asking for more allowance money.”