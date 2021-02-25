ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump With Long List Of Words Retired By The Biden Admin

From “perfect call” to “covfefe."

President Joe Biden’s administration is ditching terms used by ex-President Donald Trump’s White House — such as “illegal alien” — and Jimmy Kimmel is there for it.

“The president has been clear to all of us — words matter, tone matters and civility matters,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

On Wednesday, Kimmel read a long list of other Trump-era words that likely won’t be heard during Biden’s time in office — from “perfect call” and “covfefe” to “bring me my Sharpie” and “get Lou Dobbs on the phone!”

Watch the full video here:

