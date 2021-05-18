Jimmy Kimmel Reveals The ‘Quintessential Trump Project’ Biden Just Canceled

Jimmy Kimmel says President Joe Biden is busily undoing some of Donald Trump’s legacy, including a pet project: a garden full of statues.

Biden last week nixed Trump’s executive order on the “National Garden of American Heroes,” which was to feature statues of a hodgepodge of Americans, ranging from Davey Crockett to Whitney Houston.

Or, as the late-night host put it Monday, “a bunch of famous people Jared Googled for him.”

“No site was ever selected for this garden, there were no plans, nothing was funded by Congress,” Kimmel said. “It’s the quintessential Donald Trump project: No plan, no money, no promise kept.”

See more in his Monday night monologue: