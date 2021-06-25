Jimmy Kimmel Has An Absolutely Filthy Biden Joke That You'll Never Forget

Good luck getting this one out of your head.

Jimmy Kimmel said President Joe Biden has been “pleasantly boring” when compared to his predecessor because he never does anything weird.

“Well, today he did something weird,” Kimmel said.

During a news conference touting bipartisan infrastructure legislation, Biden leaned into the microphone and began speaking in a stage-whisper, as in this clip:

“Pay them more.”



— President Biden whispers in response to questions about worker shortages. pic.twitter.com/8OtMvzizFT — The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2021

“And then, just in case that wasn’t creepy enough, he did it again, twice,” Kimmel said, then rolled the clips.

“You know that’s his sex voice, right?” Kimmel asked.

See more in his Thursday night monologue ― his last for a while, as Kimmel will be taking off until after Labor Day: