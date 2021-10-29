‘You Don’t Have To Be Creepy About It!’ Kimmel Names Biden's Weirdest Habit

Count Jimmy Kimmel among those who aren’t fond of President Joe Biden’s stage-whisper routine.

Biden used the voice again on Thursday as he advocated for a tax on billionaires. The president called himself a capitalist and said people can strive to be millionaires or billionaires.

Then he leaned into the mic and said: “But all I’m asking is: Pay your fair share, pay your fair share, pay your fair share.”

“OK,” Kimmel replied. “You don’t have to be creepy about it, my God. I have to tell you something, if he snuck in my room and whispered that in my ear at night, my heart would stop.”