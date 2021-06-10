Jimmy Kimmel Offers A Shade-Filled Analogy For Biden's First Overseas Trip

On Wednesday, Biden set off for the G7 summit in the United Kingdom. He seeks, in part, to reaffirm the U.S.’s standing on the world stage and to steady relationships with European allies following a turbulent approach to foreign policy under his predecessor, Donald Trump .

“Joe Biden is hoping to repair some of the damage Trump did to our relationships with our allies. He’s calling this the ‘less shovin’, more lovin’ tour’ and it’s exciting for America,” the comedian said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “It’s like introducing our new fiancé to all our friends. You know, you haven’t been as close over the last few years because our ex was a loud, lying cheater who never picked up the check. But now we’ve got a new guy. He’s a little boring, he’s not exactly George Clooney, but he treats us well and he doesn’t throw Starburst fruit chews at the other world leaders.”