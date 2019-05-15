“This is my 16th upfront and it’s great to be here again. That was a lie, but I’ve been doing this so long, I remember when we previewed ‘Lost’ and ‘Alias’ and ‘Desperate Housewives.’ Those were back in the days when Felicity Huffman only played a scheming suburban mom.”

“I can’t believe [former ABC President Channing Dungey] left us for Netflix. Who does she think she is — our viewers?”

“What a year it’s been for all of us. I mean, Roseanne is gone and the measles are back. Remember last year when you got all excited for ‘Take Two’ and ‘The Kids Are Alright’ and ‘Roseanne’ and ‘Speechless’? Well, ‘canceled,’ ‘canceled,’ ‘racist,’ ‘canceled.’”

“But we still have ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. Like the genital herpes it thrives on, ‘The Bachelor’ will never go away. Last year, we had a virgin bachelor, which was great, so next year to kind of mix things up, we’re going the other way. We got ourselves a real live truck-stop prostitute.”