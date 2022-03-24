Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Sen. Josh Hawley’s Awkward ‘First Time In His Life’ Moment

Jimmy Kimmel spent a second night hammering at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Kimmel said Hawley was part of a “three-ring circle jerk” with GOP senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The trio has been “desperately trying to get a sound bite that might make it onto Fox News with their attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately for them, they made it on here instead,” Kimmel said, referring to his own show.

On Tuesday, Kimmel called Hawley a creep for his obsessive and detailed questions about child porn during the hearings in which he attacked Jackson for some of the sentences she has handed down.

When Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) pointed out that Hawley’s own pick for a federal judge did the exact same thing, Kimmel spotted Hawley’s reaction:

“And at that moment, for the first time in his life, Josh Hawley realized that he sucks,” Kimmel said.

Advertisement