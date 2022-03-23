Jimmy Kimmel Names And Shames GOP's 'Creepiest' Senator: 'That's Not A Joke'

Jimmy Kimmel was creeped out by some of the questions Republican senators asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday. But one GOP lawmaker stood above the rest in all the wrong ways: Sen. Josh Hawley.

“What a creep this guy is. He’s senator from Missouri,” Kimmel said. “Spent much of his 30 allotted minutes reading a list of child porn videos from a case the judge worked on.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” audience murmured.

“He did,” Kimmel said. “Oh, that’s not a joke.”

The White House later called Hawley’s actions an “embarrassing, QAnon-signaling smear.”

Hawley is “trying to throw meat to these Q-Anuts and also smear a woman who’s a mother of two daughters and quite clearly not pro-child porn,” Kimmel said.

Then, Kimmel showed an image of Hawley elbow-bumping Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is reportedly the subject of a federal investigation looking into whether he and others paid for sex at drug-fueled parties involving a 17-year-old girl, including possibly paying for her to travel with him across state lines.

Or as Kimmel called Gaetz: “A fine upstanding American who very innocently Venmos teenage girls ― because he’s nice, is why he does that.”

Kimmel said the GOP had no real criticism of Jackson so they’re claiming she is soft on crime.

“It’s funny listening to the same people who let the president get away with trying to overthrow the government call anyone ‘soft on crime,’” Kimmel observed.

