Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Hitler Fan Ye's 'Complete Insanity' On Alex Jones Podcast

Jimmy Kimmel was still spinning Thursday after what he called “three hours of complete insanity” earlier in the day when Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, said flat out that he “liked” Adolf Hitler and “loved” Nazis in an appearance on far-right extremist Alex Jones’ podcast.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” said the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “We have a Black white supremacist running around.”

Ye “seems to get crazier every day, and he still has fans,” Kimmel continued. “You know an interview’s gone off the rails when you’re watching it, thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones can talk some sense into this guy.’”

Ye’s comments on the Infowars show were so astounding that Jones did appear to try to turn the conversation, or at least distract the audience from it. “We’re all crazy. The whole world’s crazy,” said Jones with a laugh after Ye said he loved Nazis.

“This is absolutely lit. This is lit, lit, lit, lit, lit,” he goofed.

Yeah, snorted Kimmel, “It’s lit like the tiki torches in Charlottesville,” referring to the deadly white nationalist march in 2017, which then-President Donald Trump depicted as nothing more than “fine people” on both sides of the issue.

“How happy is Adidas today?” Kimmel asked just over a month after the company terminated its design partnership with Ye.