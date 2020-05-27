Jimmy Kimmel Rips Apart Kayleigh McEnany's Latest Head-Spinning Defense Of Trump

Jimmy Kimmel renewed hostilities with Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday, describing the White House press secretary as “willfully ignorant” for the way in which she defended President Donald Trump for mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden wore the mask, in accordance with Delaware’s state rules and in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to lay a wreath at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day.
During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, McEnany was quizzed on Trump’s mocking of his presumptive 2020 Democratic rival.
“The president’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement,” she replied. “It is a bit peculiar though that in his basement right next to his wife he’s not wearing a mask but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced, so I think that there was a discrepancy there.”
Kimmel wasn’t buying it.
“No you don’t, you don’t think that,” the comedian fired back.
“You’re a willfully ignorant woman,” he added.
Kimmel and McEnany traded barbs last week after the late-night host mocked Trump’s claim about taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for the coronavirus.
Check out Kimmel’s monologue here:
