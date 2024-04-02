EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelLara Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Uncomfortable Truth Of Trump's Latest Social Media Meltdown

Kimmel also mocked the ex-president's daughter-in-law with a scathing five-word review of her new song.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday said Donald Trump spent Easter Sunday ranting on his website.

“He posted 77 times on Truth Social yesterday,” Kimmel said. “If that was your dad, you’d have him put away, right?”

Kimmel also joined the chorus of critics who are less than impressed by the latest musical effort from a member of the Trump family.

“The real Easter miracle came from Trump’s daughter-in-law/campaign fund money funnel, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, who dropped some new music on the same day as Beyonce,” he said.

But while Beyonce’s genre-bending country-tinged album “Cowboy Carter” is winning widespread acclaim, Trump’s “Anything Is Possible” is facing mostly derision.

Kimmel played a clip to show why:

The full song is three minutes long, but Kimmel summed it up in just five words.

“Autotune doesn’t work on everybody,” he said.

See more in his Monday night monologue:

