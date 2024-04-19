EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelTaylor Swift

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Lara Trump In Most Epic Way With 'Brutally Honest' Opinions

The former president's daughter-in-law gets put to the test -- and comes up more than a little short.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night noted that Taylor Swift isn’t the only recording artist with some new tunes out. Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, also released a song recently ― one Kimmel previously said proves that “autotune doesn’t work on everybody.”

Kimmel admitted he might be a little biased when it comes to Trump, who he dismissed as “Taylor Not-Too-Swift.” So he had his team set up at the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, where they claimed the song was a leaked track from a major artist and asked for “brutally honest” reviews.

Turns out Kimmel wasn’t alone in his opinion:

