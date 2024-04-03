EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Hillary Clinton

'He Should Be Ashamed Of This': Jimmy Kimmel Rips 'Lazy' Trump's Lamest Move Yet

The late-night host put the former president on blast over this one.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday slammed Donald Trump for a “particularly upsetting” new attack on President Joe Biden.

Trump earlier in the day posted “dozens of crazy things” on his struggling Truth Social website, including a message in which he referred to Biden as “Crooked Joe.”

That set Kimmel off.

“Crooked was his nickname for Hillary, all right? It was ‘Crooked Hillary’ and you can’t just reassign a nickname,” he said. “You can’t have Magic Johnson and Magic Larry Bird. It doesn’t work like that.”

Trump referred to Hillary Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” throughout the 2016 campaign and beyond, although he said last year he was retiring the name and calling her “Beautiful Hillary” instead so he can shift the “crooked” insult to Biden.

But Kimmel isn’t buying it.

“This is just lazy Donald Trumping is what it is,” he said. “I know he’s not ashamed of anything, he should at least be ashamed of this.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

