Jimmy Kimmel Makes A NSFW Dig At Lindsey Graham's Affection For Herschel Walker

Jimmy Kimmel explicitly mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s repeated stumping for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

At one point the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host showed clips of Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) relentlessly promoting Walker’s campaign website in advance of his runoff election against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for senator in Georgia. One segment showed Graham doing pushups as he recited the url address with Walker counting.

“I really think that Lindsey Graham might be in love with Herschel Walker,” Kimmel said. “And by the way, 35 pushups ... It’s hard to do pushups with an erection. That’s a lot.”

Kimmel was likely riffing on Walker making a fool of himself last week when, sitting with Graham and Cruz, he declared that “this erection is about the people.”