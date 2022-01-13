Entertainment

Guys Spectacularly Flunk Female Anatomy On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

There is no hope for 21st-century men — or maybe even the women in their lives.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Live” hit the streets Wednesday to discover what men know about female anatomy ― and it’s not much. (Watch the video below.)

Some respondents incorrectly answered whether a woman had one uterus or two, while another fellow could not identify which part of the body is examined by a mammogram.

As for the guy who completely failed his test on the reproductive system, he might want to talk with his wife more. She said she was a gynecologist.

“I’m apparently not a good educator at home,” she said.

