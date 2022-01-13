Guys Spectacularly Flunk Female Anatomy On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” hit the streets Wednesday to discover what men know about female anatomy ― and it’s not much. (Watch the video below.)

Some respondents incorrectly answered whether a woman had one uterus or two, while another fellow could not identify which part of the body is examined by a mammogram.

Advertisement

As for the guy who completely failed his test on the reproductive system, he might want to talk with his wife more. She said she was a gynecologist.