ENTERTAINMENT

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Concocts The Most Bizarre Olympic Event Ever

Guillermo demonstrated. We're thinking it should be a shoo-in for Paris 2024.

The Tokyo Olympics boasts a reported 339 events, and that’s too many for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” 

So, guest host Anthony Anderson on Wednesday introduced a way to consolidate some of the track and field competitions ― and had “Kimmel” sidekick Guillermo demonstrate.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the “java-hamma-discu-put.” And if Paris 2024 doesn’t include this one, they simply don’t deserve the Games.

Fast-forward to 10:28 for the gold-medal action:

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Kimmel Olympics Track and Field Guillermo