'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Concocts The Most Bizarre Olympic Event Ever

The Tokyo Olympics boasts a reported 339 events, and that’s too many for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
So, guest host Anthony Anderson on Wednesday introduced a way to consolidate some of the track and field competitions ― and had “Kimmel” sidekick Guillermo demonstrate.
Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the “java-hamma-discu-put.” And if Paris 2024 doesn’t include this one, they simply don’t deserve the Games.
Fast-forward to 10:28 for the gold-medal action:
